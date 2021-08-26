Will there be early access for Free Fire Max in India? All you need to know

News and leaks regarding the pre-registration of Free Fire Max in India have sparked the interest and curiosity of many in the Free Fire community. Players are now anxiously anticipating the opportunity to play the enhanced version.

It has been reported by several prominent content creators, including Gaming Aura and Two Side Gamers, that pre-registration for Free Fire Max may begin as early as 29 August 2021. This version will surely provide visual delight to the players with improved effects, animations and numerous exclusive features.

Will there be early access for Free Fire Max in India?

The start of Early Access is one of the questions that has sparked a lot of interest (Image via Free Fire Max)

It is possible that early access to Free Fire Max may not be released in India.

Pre-registration for the open beta of the enhanced version began earlier this year in the (MENA) region. The registration period lasted more than a month and was immediately followed by the release of the beta.

As a result, it is conceivable that the game will be released after the pre-registration period has ended. Consequently, those who are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to test out the game might have to wait a little longer.

It is also possible that the developers may announce rewards for accomplishing pre-registration milestones, such as the one for the MENA server. Previously, there were multiple incentives for inviting friends to join in the pre-registration. There is a chance that something like this might be announced for the India server as well.

However, it is worth noting that the developers have validated nothing about Free Fire Max in India. Therefore, users can follow the official handles and stay tuned for any official announcement.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max?

According to Gaming Aura, pre-registration for Free Fire Max will take place on the Free Fire weblink. In one of his videos about Free Fire Max, he added that Garena might release the URL very soon.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish