Yagami Gift Free Fire redeem code for today (16 April 2022)

Free Fire is always brimming with events. This has now become an inseparable part of the overall gameplay experience. The First Battle event went live on 15 April, and a few sub-events are already underway.

One of the events involves users having to explore Hayato's House to locate a lost rare ruby. Gamers will earn 1x Diamond Royale Voucher after completing the challenge.

However, unlike other events, Yagami's Gift will not be handed to users directly. They will receive a redeem code that they must use via the Rewards Redemption Site.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game.

Yagami Gift Free Fire redeem code for 16 April

Yagami's Gift (Image via Garena)

Players will have to explore four areas of Yagami's residence to locate a rare ruby. Once they have completed the process, they will receive a redeem code for Yagami's Gift, i.e., a Diamond Royale Voucher.

This code is the same for all the players, and it is provided below. Gamers can quickly redeem it through the Rewards Redemption Site without participating in the event.

Yagami Gift Free Fire redeem code: HAYATOAVU76V

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Since the code is working now, gamers should waste no time using it from the official Rewards Redemption Site. Once the code has crossed the usage validity, it will give an error message stating, "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

Steps to collect rewards through redeem codes

Step 1: First, access the official Rewards Redemption Site, explicitly designed to use redeem codes. However, they should ensure they are not using a guest account before this.

Step 2: Next, sign in to the Free Fire account through one of the many options presented on the webpage.

Enter HAYATOAVU76V (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, sign in to the Free Fire account through one of the many options presented on the webpage.

Step 3: Players can enter HAYATOAVU76V in the text field and click the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog window will pop up, alerting users of the reward name; click okay.

Step 5: The voucher will usually be sent to the account within a few minutes, but it may take up to 24 hours. Gamers can collect the items through the mailbox.

This voucher can be used to make a single spin in Diamond Royale that would otherwise cost them 60 diamonds. Thus, users save at least a few diamonds by getting the Yagami Gift.

Edited by Ravi Iyer