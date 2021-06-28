Nobru’s Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Bruno “Nobru” Goes is a pro Free Fire athlete who founded the Brazilian organization “Fluxo,” alongside Lucio dos “Cerol” Santos Lima. Apart from this, he also creates content on YouTube and currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 12.3 million.

Over the last year, he has garnered around 5 million subscribers, and here’s an overview of his in-game stats and other information.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID/UID number and statistics

His Free Fire UID number is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Nobru has appeared in 10919 squad games and has come out on top on 2303 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 21.09%. In the process, he has eliminated 27467 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The streamer has 2639 duo matches to his name and has 391 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 14.81%. In addition, he has racked up 8528 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The content creator has featured in 4753 squad games and has bettered his foes in 713 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 15.00%. With 19092 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Bruno has competed in 195 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 41 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 21.02%. In addition, he has accumulated 986 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.40.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 75 games and has six victories, converting to a win percentage of 8.00%. Additionally, the internet star has notched 355 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.14.

The YouTuber has participated in 32 solo matches and has two Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 6.25%. In these games, he has 124 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Nobru’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Nobru’s earnings from his YouTube channel range from $736 to $11.8K. On the other hand, his estimated yearly income is between $8.8K and $141.2K.

Discord link

Nobru’s Discord server

Nobru’s Discord server has over 168K members, players can click here to join it.

YouTube channel and social media handles

He has been posting videos around Free Fire on YouTube for around two and a half years now, with his first one being uploaded back in December 2018.

He has 546 videos at the moment, and the number of views on Nobru’s channel totals 754 million. However, he hasn’t uploaded any content over the past four months. Readers can click here to visit it.

Social media:

Fans can visit his Instagram account by clicking here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer