OP BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, real name, and YouTube income revealed

Oussema Elloumi, often known as OP BNL, is one of the top Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region. His videos mainly focus on the battle royale title's gameplay aspect.

His YouTube channel - "BNL" - has over 7.17 million subscribers and 485 million views combined. Moreover, the renowned figure has 940k followers on Instagram at the moment. Here's an overview of OP BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

OP BNL's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP BNL has appeared in 27245 squad games and has a win tally of 3762, retaining a win percentage of 13.80%. He notched 92173 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.93. Out of which, he has 34710 headshots at a rate of 37.66%.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 774 duo matches and has triumphed in 84, converting to a win rate of 10.85%. He has racked up a total of 1443 frags and 303 headshots, managing a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 2.09 and 21.00%, respectively.

The figure has 1253 solo games to this name and has 78 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 6.22%. He has accumulated 2417 kills with 559 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.06 and a headshot rate of 23.13%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, OP BNL has competed in 781 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 123, corresponding to a win rate of 15.74%. He has bagged 3337 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.07 and has 2144 headshots for a headshot percentage of 64.25%

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as OP BNL plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

OP BNL's income

OP BNL's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates available on Social Blade, the monthly income of OP BNL lies in the range of $3.7k - $59k. On the other hand, the yearly earnings are between $44.3k and $708.5k.

YouTube channel

BNL has been creating content for the past few years. As mentioned earlier, he has 7.17 million subscribers and 485 million views. In this, he has gained 160 thousand subscribers and 14.76 million within the last 30 days.

Presently, BNL has a total of 362 videos present on his YouTube channel. The most viewed one currently stands at 12 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen