OP BNL's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, and monthly income in March 2022

Free Fire's massive player base has set the stage for content creation. The community has seen rapid growth in the number of YouTubers, and few of them have established themselves as global stars.

Oussema Elloumi's YouTube channel, BNL, is one of the most popular sources for exhilarating gaming videos. The content creator has amassed a large following worldwide, with 7.7 million subscribers and more than 935k followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

What is OP BNL's ID in Free Fire MAX

OP BNL's Free Fire MAX ID is 297929835. His current statistics as of 16 March 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

BNL has over 1 lakh kills (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has featured in 29905 squad matches and secured 4152 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 13.88%. He has accumulated 101774 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The player has participated in 778 duo games and remained unbeaten in 84 of them, adding to a 10.79%-win rate. The content creator has 1450 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.09.

OP BNL has played precisely 1300 solo matches and has outperformed his opponents 82 times, accumulating a victory rate of 6.30. He has a K/D ratio of 2.12 with 2586 kills.

Ranked stats

Oussema has participated in squad games (Image via Garena)

This season, OP BNL only competed in squad games and progressed to the Heroic tier. He has made 354 appearances, scoring 45 first places, for a win rate of 12.71%. The YouTuber has taken out 1228 foes this season, reflecting a K/D ratio of 3.97.

CS Career

BNL has a KDA of 2.48 (Image via Garena)

BNL has played limited Clash Squad matches and has 1513 games to his credit. He has triumphed on 1039 occasions, consolidating a win percentage of 68.67%. With 11731 eliminations in this mode, Oussema Elloumi retains a KDA of 2.48 as his average damager per match stands at 3530.

Note: BNL's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

BNL's estimated earning figures (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that BNL's monthly YouTube earnings are within the range of $1.1K - $17.1K. The approximated yearly income figures are between $12.9K - $205.8K.

YouTube channel

Oussema began his YouTube career in June 2019 and has amassed a massive 542 million views in less than three years. The player from Tunisia has had multiple viral videos in the past, with his most popular clip garnering 13 million views.

BNL has accumulated more than 4.287 million views and more than 20,000 subscribers in the previous month alone.

Edited by Shaheen Banu