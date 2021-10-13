Pick Your Side event in Free Fire: How to get free Haunting Night Pan reward

Developers include various in-game cosmetics in Free Fire, and users can obtain them in a multitude of ways. Events emerge as one of the finest ways to get all such items at a lower price or sometimes even for free.

A slew of FFIC-themed events has been added to the Indian server of Garena Free Fire. They give players an opportunity to win a range of prizes.

One of the events, Pick Your Side, features the exclusive Haunting Night Pan skin. This article takes a look at how users can get it.

Get free Haunting Night Pan reward via Pick Your Side event in Free Fire

In this event, players have to pick one of the two sides in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In the Pick Your Side event, players must select between one of two sides that they believe will score more points in the respective rounds of the FFIC Grand Finals.

As already known by most of the users, there are a total of six rounds in the finals. Those who choose the side with the highest number of points in three rounds will be eligible to win the Haunting Night Pan skin.

Gamers are required to choose between one of the two sides (Image via Free Fire)

In addition, for each successful guess, players will receive 3x FFIC Silver and 1x Diamond Royale Vouchers. In other events, they can use these silver tokens to redeem prizes, such as the Crimson Parkour Bundle.

The tokens can be used by players to claim various prizes in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the steps using which gamers can access the Pick Your Side event in Free Fire:

1) Users must load Free Fire on their smartphones and navigate towards the events section by tapping the calendar symbol.

2) Then, under the Esports tab, gamers must select the FFIC Pick Your Side option. After that, they should click the 'Go To' button.

Also Read

3) Players who finally select the side they believe will receive the most points throughout the corresponding rounds.

The finals will be held on 17 October, and as mentioned above, if users get three correct, they will be getting the pan skin as a reward.

Edited by Shaheen Banu