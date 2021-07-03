PK Karan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Karan Kumar Oraon, popularly known as PK Karan, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India. He runs a successful YouTube channel called “P.K. GAMERS” alongside PK Parwez.

The two players have been creating content on the channel for around two years. The channel currently has a subscriber count of 3.22 million.

In the last 30 days, the channel has gained 40k subscribers and 12.628 million views.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan’s lifetime stats

PK Karan has played 8239 squad games and has 1401 victories to his name, making his win rate 17.00%. He has 18806 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.75.

The YouTuber has won 353 of the 3342 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.56%. With a K/D ratio of 2.34, he has 6983 frags in this mode.

PK Karan has also played 3837 solo games and has won on 215 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 5.60%. He has 7835 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Ranked stats

PK Karan’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PK Karan has played 9 squad matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. He racked up 40 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.71 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a match in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

PK Karan’s earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly YouTube income of the "P.K. GAMERS" channel is in the range of $3.2K - $50.5K. Meanwhile, the estimated yearly income is said to be between $37.9K - $606.2K.

PK Karan’s YouTube channel

As stated above, the "P.K. GAMERS" YouTube channel is run by PK Karan and PK Parwez. The oldest video on the channel was posted in July 2019.

The channel currently has 572 videos, with over 493 million combined views.

This link will redirect fans to the "P.K. GAMERS" YouTube channel.

PK Karan’s social media handles

PK Karan is active on Instagram. Players can click here to visit his profile on the platform.

