PK Parwez's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

The Free Fire MAX community has seen a surge in the number of content creators in recent years, and many of them have found unparalleled success on various platforms such as YouTube and Booyah.

Many of these channels are run by multiple players, with PK Gamers ranked amongst the most popular ones. The channel is run by Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez and Karan Oraon, aka PK Karan, and it has now surpassed 3.25 million subscribers, and this number continues to rise gradually.

What is PK Parwez’s Free Fire MAX ID?

PK Parwez’s Free Fire MAX ID is 305998024. The gamer has reached Diamond 2 and Diamond 3 in BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked, respectively. His stats in the popular battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has played a lot of squad games (Image via Garena)

PK Parwez has participated in 3531 solo matches and has come out on top on 234 occasions, which gives him a win rate of 6.62%. He has amassed 8554 eliminations in the same mode, averaging a K/D ratio of 2.59.

Additionally, the Indian star has played 5122 duo matches and recorded 471 first place, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.19%. Parwez has a kill tally of 16510 and a K/D ratio of 3.55 in the mode.

Apart from this, the content creator has acquired 1368 Booyahs out of his 9031 squad games, resulting in a win ratio of 15.14%. PK Parwez has accumulated 28996 kills, chalking up a K/D ratio of 3.78.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played only three solo games and attained six kills, which gives him a K/D ratio of 2.

He has also participated in 64 duo matches, where he has stood victorious three times, equating to a win percentage of 4.68%. With 226 frags, PK Parwez has secured a kill-to-death ratio of 3.70.

Finally, the YouTuber has entered a single-ranked squad match this Free Fire MAX season and registered one frag, which gives him a K/D ratio of 1.

CS Career

The content creator has a win rate of 65.05% (Image via Garena)

PK Parwez has played 3634 matches in his entire Clash Squad career and has outplayed the opposition in 2364 games, corresponding to a win rate of 65.05%. Additionally, he has a KDA of 2.28 and an average damage per match of 2721 with 22129 kills in this mode.

Note: PK Parwez’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as he engages in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The channel's estimated monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports state that the estimated monthly earnings of the PK Gamers channel is within the range of $225 and $3.6K. The predicted annual figures are expected to be between approximately $2.7K to $43.2K.

YouTube channel

The duo has been successfully running the PK Gamers channel for a few years now. At the time of writing, they have collectively uploaded close to 1000 videos with 531.406 million views combined.

Their channel has been growing rapidly since its inception. They accomplished 1 million subscribers in early 2020, and that number has tripled in recent years. Even in the previous 30 days, the channel has earned just over 900k views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far