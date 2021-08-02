Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Rahul Gamer is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator from India. He frequently streams the battle royale title and posts gameplay videos on YouTube.

The player currently has 1.53 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 80k of which were accumulated in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 8 million views in the same time frame.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339. As suggested by the name of his YouTube channel, the content creator's real name is Rahul. His stats as of August 2nd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has played 9390 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1963 of them, ensuring a win rate of 20.90%. He has 27863 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 660 Booyahs in 5231 duo games, translating to a win rate of 12.61%. With 14841 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Rahul Gamer has taken part in 2674 solo games and has triumphed on 341 occasions, making his win rate 12.75%. He bagged 7628 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has competed in 86 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 22 of them, boasting a win rate of 25.58%. He killed 404 enemies in these matches, making his K/D ratio 6.31.

The content creator has also played 39 ranked duo games and has won 7 times, maintaining a win rate of 17.94%. He secured 172 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 5.38 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has featured in 34 ranked solo games and has won on 7 occasions, making his win rate 20.58%. With a K/D ratio of 4.70, he has 127 kills in these matches.

Note: The stats used in this article have been recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Rahul Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

Rahul Gamer’s income

Rahul Gamer’s earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Rahul Gamer’s monthly YouTube income is in the range of $2.2K and $35.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are estimated to be around $26.6K - $425.9K.

Rahul Gamer’s YouTube channel

Rahul Gamer has over 310 videos on his YouTube channel. As mentioned before, he has a subscriber count of 1.53 million.

Rahul Gamer also has 96 million combined views on his videos. The most popular video on his channel has over 6.6 million views.

Rahul Gamer’s Discord link

Players can click this URL to join Rahul Gamer’s official Discord server.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh