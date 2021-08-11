Raistar's Free Fire ID number, K/D ratio, headshots, tier, and more stats

Raistar is among the most well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He has been able to get a significant amount of attention on Google’s video-sharing platform, as a result of his gameplay videos.

With just 32 videos on his YouTube channel, he has garnered a humongous subscriber count of 5.35 million. On top of this, he has over 116.99 million views and 1.9 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number, tiers, and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number is 12022250. He is presently placed at Gold 2 in Season 22 of Battle Royale mode, whereas the YouTuber is at Platinum 3 in Clash Squad.

Listed below are the lifetime and ranked stats of Raistar as of today (11 August 2021):

Lifetime stats

Raistar 's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has competed in a total of 15885 squad matches and has managed to secure 2683 victories, having a win rate of 16.89%. He has killed 52401 enemies, out of which he has secured 24751 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.97 and a headshot rate of 47.23%.

Raistar has also featured in 4485 duo games and has bettered his foes in 706, resulting in a win rate of 15.74%. He has 14355 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.80 and 5243 headshots for a headshot rate of 36.52%.

The internet star has taken part in 3529 solo games and has triumphed on 401 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 11.36%. With a K/D ratio of 3.44 and a headshot rate of 43.44%, he has 10745 frags and 4668 headshots.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has contested in 19 squad games and has 3 first-place finishes in the current season, maintaining a win rate of 15.78%. He has accumulated 51 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.19. He has 31 headshots for a percentage of 60.78%.

Apart from this, he has only played two ranked solo matches but is yet to notch a win or kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Raistar plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Raistar has just posted 32 videos to his YouTube channel. He is, nevertheless, enormously popular and has amassed a large fan base. His YouTube channel has received a total of 290 thousand subscribers and 7.184 million views in the past 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish