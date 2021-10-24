Free Fire Booyah Day 2021 items leaked

Events play a pivotal role in Free Fire, helping developers satisfy their vast and ever-growing player base by keeping them engaged. If the latest leaks are accurate, Free Fire gamers are in for a treat, as the developers have a lot in store for them on the events front.

Although Diwali celebrations have yet to begin, information about the forthcoming Booyah Day 2021 has been leaked. KnightClown, a well-known Free Fire data miner, has uploaded a video showcasing rewards that he believes will be introduced to Free Fire as part of the Booyah Day 2021 event.

Lots of cosmetics are expected to be added in Free Fire with Booyah Day 2021

KnightClown, in one of his Instagram posts, gave viewers a glimpse of what may be coming to Free Fire in the coming days with Free Fire Booyah Day 2021. However, he has not specified any schedule or mode of acquiring them.

The following is a list of all the leaked items for Free Fire Booyah Day 2021:

Basketball Life (Banner)

BOOYAH DAY 2021 (Pin)

Bone-raging Fist

Bone-raging Parachute

BOOYAH DAY 2021 (Loot Box)

Bone-raging Loot Box

Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Gloo Wall – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Winged Bones (Backpack)

Pan – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Bone-raging Scythe

Sports Car – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Monster Truck – BOOYAH Day 2021

UMP – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Masked Warlord Bundle

Mystic Evil Bundle

Alpha Bone-rager Bundle

Beta Bone-rager Bundle

Gamma Bone-rager Bundle

Delta Bone-rager Bundle

Skyrage Skeleton (Emote)

Dribble King (Emote)

Golden Combo (Emote)

Sick Moves (Emote)

The Chosen Victor (Emote)

Users may watch the video in the post above for a detailed look at the individual cosmetic.

All of these items are simply leaks and may or may not be included in the Free Fire. Moreover, it is essential to note that Garena has yet to announce Free Fire Booyah Day 2021. Hence, these are leaks and should not be considered confirmed unless the publisher clarifies as such.

Earlier this month, KnightClown also posted leaks of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 items and the calendar. While some of these items have been introduced as part of top up events and Diwali Level Up Shop, others are yet to be included.

