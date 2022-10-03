Free Fire Booyah Day 3.0 rewards: Liberty Superjock Bundle,  Potential Gloo Wall, and more

A new batch of Free Fire leaks has cropped up on the internet, providing fans with a comprehensive look at some Booyah Day 3.0 cosmetic items that may likely arrive in the battle royale title soon.

The popular data miner Knightclown is the source of these leaks and has shared multiple clips on his Instagram account, giving the public a glimpse of the new costumes, skins for various items, emotes, and more.

This source is well-known within the community for providing accurate news about forthcoming events, collaborations, cosmetics, and more, adding further credibility to these leaks. Furthermore, since the recent Free Fire OB36 update is called Booyah Day, it makes it even more obvious that Garena might incorporate the event series into the game.

Free Fire Booyah Day 3.0 items leaked

Numerous items of the upcoming Booyah Day 3.0 celebrations have been leaked (Image via Garena)

The developers of Free Fire focus heavily on events in general, as these keep players engaged with new and exciting content. Furthermore, such events usually provide multiple free cosmetics, which act as a guiding force for gamers to continue playing the game.

Although it has only been a few days since the release of the OB36 update, it is already filled with events. For instance, the developers recently added the Double Trouble event while teasing the release of Light Fest.

Players are sure to be busy throughout the update with the expected release of Booyah Day 3.0. The list of leaked items includes:

Selfie Stick

Grenade – Crimson Blow

Gloo Wall – Potential

The Road to Booyah

Superjock Dash arrival

Skateboard Swag

Motorbike – Pacific Breeze

Monster Truck – Blinding Gold

Sports Car – Speed Acer

Mirror Backpack

Puppy Buddy Backpack

Pepperoni Skyboard

Golden Yurt Loot Box

Golden Prism token

Ocean Prism token

Liberty Superjock Bundle

Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

Pacific Breeze Bundle

Teal Youngster Bundle

FAMAS – Dragon Skin

Blade of Glory

Pan – Street Eats

Lavastomp Scythe

Corn Dagger

Unfortunately, the data miner has not provided any details on how and where players will be able to obtain these cosmetics. While some of these are certainly expected to be available for free, others may require gamers to spend premium in-game currency.

At the same time, it is important to emphasize that these are merely leaks and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. The same items may or may not be added to Free Fire with the official update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. They can expect the same set of items to be available in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

