Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 5 leaks (May 2023): Freestyle Brakes Bundle, Moonwalker Charge Buster, and more revealed

Over the past few weeks, Free Fire fans have encountered a series of leaks and rumors regarding upcoming in-game content. This information presented itself after the OB39 update was rolled out.

On March 22, a renowned dataminer with an Instagram account called pureleaks_ofc leaked the rewards of the Booyah Pass Season 5, which is expected to commence in May 2023. The key rumored bonuses of that BP is expected to include Freestyle Spins Bundle, Freestyle Brakes Bundle, Moonwalker Charge Buster, and more.

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 5: Various rewards leaked for May 2023 BP

As every Booyah Pass Season goes live on the first day of the month, BP S5 will also become available on May 1, 2023, as part of the Free Fire OB39 version. As of this writing, not much has been revealed apart from the following rewards, which might be on the Booyah Pass Season 5:

Level 1 - Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate and Charge Buster - Moonwalker (30 days)

- Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate and Charge Buster - Moonwalker (30 days) Level 10 - Moonwalker Backpack and Freestyle Spins Bundle

- Moonwalker Backpack and Freestyle Spins Bundle Level 20 - Zesty Rollers Banner and Skate Mania Banner

- Zesty Rollers Banner and Skate Mania Banner Level 30 - Charge Buster - Moonwalker (3 days) and Zesty Rollers Box

- Charge Buster - Moonwalker (3 days) and Zesty Rollers Box Level 40 - Tuk Tuk - Bright Stripes

- Tuk Tuk - Bright Stripes Level 50 - Skater Jacker and Freestyle Brakes Bundle

- Skater Jacker and Freestyle Brakes Bundle Level 60 - Zesty Rollers Avatar, Happy Fishy Avatar, and BP S5 Crate

- Zesty Rollers Avatar, Happy Fishy Avatar, and BP S5 Crate Level 70 - Charge Buster - Moonwalker (3 days), and Wheels of the Future Surfboard

- Charge Buster - Moonwalker (3 days), and Wheels of the Future Surfboard Level 80 - Grenade - Spins & Dips, Charge Buster - Moonwalker (30 days), and BP S5 Crate

- Grenade - Spins & Dips, Charge Buster - Moonwalker (30 days), and BP S5 Crate Level 90 - Charge Buster - Moonwalker (24 hours) and BP S5 Crate

- Charge Buster - Moonwalker (24 hours) and BP S5 Crate Level 99 - Evolution Stone

- Evolution Stone Level 100 - Charge Buster - Moonwalker (permanent) and BP S5 Crate

- Charge Buster - Moonwalker (permanent) and BP S5 Crate Level 105 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 110 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 115 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 120 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 125 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 130 - Zesty Rollers Backpack and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Box

- Zesty Rollers Backpack and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Box Level 135 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 140 - Grace on Wheels emote and BP S5 Crate

- Grace on Wheels emote and BP S5 Crate Level 145 - BP S5 Crate

- BP S5 Crate Level 150 - Charge Buster - Moonwalker (permanent) and BP S5 Crate

Like previous iterations of Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire and FF MAX, the May 2023 edition will also cost 499 Diamonds (for the Premium variant). Similarly, Premium Plus will be priced at 999 Diamonds with its additional benefits.

