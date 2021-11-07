Free Fire leaks reveal New Map Launch Event Calender

The last few days have been packed for Free Fire players, with the most recent Diwali event beginning on 5 November 2021 and will continue until 11 November 2021. Even before the current set of events has come to a close, leaks about the upcoming calendar have begun to circulate on the internet.

The New Map Launch Event Calendar for the India server has been leaked. The festivities will reportedly begin in just a few days.

Free Fire's new map offers enticing challenges

KnightClown, a Free Fire data miner infamous for leaking events before their commencement, recently leaked the New Map Launch Event Calendar for the India server in one of his Instagram posts.

If this news is true, gamers will be able to participate in the next event beginning on 10 November 2021, i.e., even before completing the Free Fire Diwali After Party. Here is a list of the activities revealed as part of the recent leaks:

New Map Challenge (10-14 November)

Users will likely have to complete a set of challenges to attain an exclusive cosmetic.

Login for Custom & Craftland Room Card (10-16 November)

The event features room cards as login rewards. However, the exact number of days or events has not yet been revealed.

Every Login Reward (11-16 November)

11 November Login Rewards

12 November Login Rewards

13 November Login Rewards

14 November Login Rewards

15 November Login Rewards

As per the leaked calendar, players will be provided daily with a set of rewards to sign in. However, the specific details have not been leaked yet.

Based on the name of the leaked event calendar, a popular conjecture in the Free Fire community has emerged that it is likely to add or relaunch a particular map within the game.

It is essential to note that Garena has not revealed the New Map Launch Event Calendar or its rewards yet. As a result, all these leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Srijan Sen