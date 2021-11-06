Free Fire Diwali After Party event: How to get tokens and free rewards

Free Fire Diwali events went live in late October, and many of them are still running, providing appealing items as rewards. The After Party event is the most recent addition to the fray, featuring a loot crate and room card.

The new event began on 5 November 2021, i.e., yesterday, and it is the last event of the Diwali celebrations in the game. It will remain open to players until 11 November 2021, throughout which they will be able to complete missions to claim their desired items.

Free Fire Diwali After Party event missions and rewards

This event requires users to accomplish a series of daily missions to attain a special Prize Token, which can later be utilized to redeem or exchange for a wide variety of items.

Missions

There are four daily missions (Image via Free Fire)

The list of missions in this event are as follows:

Kill the enemy one time – 1x Prize Token

Play one time in the Clash Squad ranked match – 1x Prize Token

Play three times with friend – 1x Prize Token

Booyah one time – 1x Prize Token

Exchange

The event will be available until November 11 (Image via Free Fire)

Players will be able to exchange the collected tokens for a variety of items:

Craftland Room Card (1 Match) (Maximum 2 times) – 10x Prize Token

1x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate (Maximum 3 times) – 5x Prize Token

1x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Maximum 3 times) – 5x Prize Token

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Maximum 5 times) – 3x Prize Token

Collecting the tokens and exchanging them for the rewards

To attain the rewards from the Free Fire Diwali After Party event, follow the steps below:

Step 1: First, you must complete the missions given above and then open the events in Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, you need to select the After Party tab in the Celebrate Diwali section.

Step 3: You should claim the tokens from the Collect Tokens tab, which can then be exchanged for the items from the Exchange tab.

Edited by Sabine Algur