Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) displays all Free Fire rare bundles released in Diwali event

Amit "Amitbhai" Sharma is a household name in the Free Fire community. He has become extremely popular among the Indian audience due to his entertaining and engaging videos.
For those wondering, he is the user behind the "Desi Gamers" YouTube channel, which has 11.8 million subscribers and 1.65 billion views.
He churns out content that is liked by millions. In one of his recent videos, he has provided users with a glimpse of the legendary and rare bundles present as the rewards in Gift of Light, one of the ongoing Diwali events.
Amitbhai shows bundles present in Free Fire Diwali event
The Gift of Light event is undoubtedly an excellent content source for YouTubers due to its wide range of exclusive items. Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) has displayed the items from this event.
While opening numerous bundles, the famous creator presented his thoughts and opinions about the outfits in great depth.
Following are some of the best ones showcased by Desi Gamers in his video:
Players can go ahead and check out the Desi Gamers' unboxing video for the entire list of items.
Gift of Light event in Free Fire
Gift of Light in Free Fire is one of the newly commenced events. It began on 3 November and will end on 9 November. This event is a fantastic opportunity for players to attain the rare outfits and exclusive gun skins that they had previously missed.
Users will have to spin for the rewards from two different pools: outfits and weapons skins. A spin in this event is guaranteed to fetch them a permanent item from the prize pool.
This costs them 199 diamonds each; on the other hand, a pack of five will need 899 diamonds. It is essential to note that a set of five also has a perk, i.e., a premium or legendary reward.
Interested users can go ahead and spend diamonds to get the items. Furthermore, each spin rewards them with Gift of Light Tokens, which they can exchange for the preferred item.