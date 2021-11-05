Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) displays all Free Fire rare bundles released in Diwali event

Amit "Amitbhai" Sharma is a household name in the Free Fire community. He has become extremely popular among the Indian audience due to his entertaining and engaging videos.

For those wondering, he is the user behind the "Desi Gamers" YouTube channel, which has 11.8 million subscribers and 1.65 billion views.

He churns out content that is liked by millions. In one of his recent videos, he has provided users with a glimpse of the legendary and rare bundles present as the rewards in Gift of Light, one of the ongoing Diwali events.

Amitbhai shows bundles present in Free Fire Diwali event

The Gift of Light event is undoubtedly an excellent content source for YouTubers due to its wide range of exclusive items. Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) has displayed the items from this event.

While opening numerous bundles, the famous creator presented his thoughts and opinions about the outfits in great depth.

Following are some of the best ones showcased by Desi Gamers in his video:

Northern Cardinal Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Merciless Necromancer Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Punkster Bunny Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Flaxen Megacypher Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Surf Rider Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Mad Brickman Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

The Flashing Spade Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Cyber Bounty Hunter Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Wildfire Bolt Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Star of 2019 Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Star of the New Year Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

White Shadow Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

The Adventure Dawn Bundle (Image via Desi Gamers/ YouTube)

Players can go ahead and check out the Desi Gamers' unboxing video for the entire list of items.

Gift of Light event in Free Fire

Gift of Light event offers gamers an opportunity to get a variety of rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Gift of Light in Free Fire is one of the newly commenced events. It began on 3 November and will end on 9 November. This event is a fantastic opportunity for players to attain the rare outfits and exclusive gun skins that they had previously missed.

Users will have to spin for the rewards from two different pools: outfits and weapons skins. A spin in this event is guaranteed to fetch them a permanent item from the prize pool.

This costs them 199 diamonds each; on the other hand, a pack of five will need 899 diamonds. It is essential to note that a set of five also has a perk, i.e., a premium or legendary reward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Interested users can go ahead and spend diamonds to get the items. Furthermore, each spin rewards them with Gift of Light Tokens, which they can exchange for the preferred item.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha