Free Fire MAX Scorpio Wall event leaked: Start date, servers, and more

Several events based on Project Crimson have been introduced into Free Fire MAX, with tons of them approaching very soon. In a new leak, a popular data miner, VIPClown, has revealed the Scorpio Wall event, which is set to offer an exclusive Gloo Wall skin to the game’s community. The upcoming event is slated to start on May 15, 2023, for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

Upon its commencement, it will run for around one week, and players will have time until May 21, 2023, to get their hands on the premium rewards available.

New Free Fire MAX Scorpio Wall event has been leaked

The Scorpio Wall event will arrive in Free Fire MAX in the coming days and offer Gloo Wall skins with special effects. Like most web events of this kind, players will have to spend diamonds if they wish to secure the exclusive Scorpio-themed Gloo Wall skin and the other items included.

As mentioned above, this specific event will be made available for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers, and interested users can top-up the diamonds to stay ready. However, it is worth noting that these are only leaks, and Garena has not officially confirmed the event yet.

Nonetheless, given the credibility of the previous leaks by VIPClown, the event is sure to make its way on May 15.

Other Project Crimson events going on in Free Fire MAX

Below are a few of the other Project Crimson events:

Match Mayhem

Match Mayhem event (Image via Garena)

Match Mayhem is one of the many Project Crimson events active inside Free Fire MAX. It commenced on May 12 and will be available to the players till May 15. It requires gamers to play a given number of matches to get Themed Music, Bonfire, and Crimson Descent.

With the total requirement being only 15 matches, anyone who plays the game regularly can claim the rewards made accessible.

Play King of Revenge

Play King of Revenge event (Image via Garena)

Play King of Revenge is another themed event, and it encourages the players to play the King of Revenge game mode for a specific duration. It will remain accessible until May 18, giving users ample time to receive rewards such as Vouchers, Weapon Loot Crate, etc.

Essentially, the requirement to get the items through the event is to play the mode for 30 minutes. As a result, players may play a few games inside King of Revenge to receive the rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

