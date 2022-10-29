Free Fire MAX Shiba Royale for India server leaked

Luck Royales is one of the primary ways that Garena introduces new items like skins, costumes, and more into Free Fire and its MAX variant. Several unique cosmetics are available in the battle royale title, and they generally end up differing from server to server.

In a brand new development, the upcoming Luck Royale for the Indian server, titled Shiba Royale, has been leaked. Popular data miners vipclown_ofc and knightclown have posted on their Instagram handles regarding the same.

Based on the leaks, Shiba Royale will bring in a new gun skin, the M1014 Dog in Hand. It will also include an exclusive emote and several other items for players to obtain. More details about the event have been provided in the section below.

Upcoming Shiba Royale event for Free Fire MAX Indian server leaked

As per the post that the data miners shared, the Shiba Royale is scheduled to begin on 30 October, which is tomorrow. It will continue for one week and will end on 5 November. Like every other Luck Royale present in Free Fire MAX, fans will have to spend diamonds on spins to have a chance at receiving the grand prize.

The “M1014 Dog in Hand” gun skin will have the appearance of the Shiba pet and will also boost several statistics of the firearm. The following is a rundown of the specifics pertaining to the enhanced attributes:

Damage: “++”

Penetration: “+”

Accuracy: “-”

Note: The “+” represents an increase in the attributes, while a “–” represents a decrease.

The boosted statistics will make the M1014 Dog in Hand an exciting weapon choice, and players will soon be able to deal heavy damage. Accordingly, interested individuals are advised to save up diamonds and spend them once the Luck Royale is made available within the Indian server of Free Fire MAX.

As for the emote, it is titled “Shiba Surf” and represents the player's character surfing while holding the Shiba pet in their arms. This could be yet another major attraction for users since emotes are generally sought-after within the game.

In addition to all of this, the video that the data miners shared also features certain tokens in the Shiba Royale. It is presumed that they will be similar to those from other Luck Royales, and players will be able to trade them in the in-game store to obtain rewards from this event.

It should be noted that these leaks have not been officially confirmed yet, so individuals must take all of this with a grain of salt. Regardless, the vast majority of information that these particular data miners have disclosed in the past have, in most cases, turned out to be true in Free Fire MAX.

