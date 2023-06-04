Free Fire MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin leaked

Evo gun skins stand out as the best in Free Fire since they offer additional benefits over the standard ones, which simply improve the attributes and give a better look. In a new leak, popular data miner VIPClown has unveiled the upcoming MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun, which will likely be added soon for the different servers of the battle royale title.

It will essentially be the second Evo gun skin for the MP40, with the first being the iconic MP40 Predatory Cobra. In the section below, readers can find more details on the leaked information.

Upcoming Free Fire MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin has been leaked

VIPClown recently posted a video on his Instagram handle, unveiling the MP40 Chromasonic Evo gun skin. As per the leaks, it will be T.R.A.P-themed, an event series likely to be introduced inside the game in the coming weeks.

The MP40 Chromasonic, like all other Evo gun skins, will have levels that players must progress through using tokens in order to acquire various benefits. The specifics of the same are as follows:

Level 1 (base): New Look, Custom Name, Upgrade Attributes

Level 2: Kill Announcement

Level 3: New Look, Elimination Count

Level 4: Hit Effect, Upgrade Attributes

Level 5: Elimination Effect, Firing Effect, Bullet Trail

Level 6: New Look, Unlock Abilities, Custom Ability

Level 7: Exclusive Emote and New Look

Level 8: Final Shot, Reload Effect, Special Sound

Given that Evo gun skins are generally made accessible through the Faded Wheel, players interested in acquiring the MP40 Chromasonic would have to end up spending diamonds to get the Evo gun skin, and it wouldn’t come for free. Even after getting it, they will have to spend diamonds on the tokens, which would be required to level it up.

It is worth noting that these are only leaks, and Garena has not announced the official arrival of the MP40 Chromasonic in the battle royale title. Nonetheless, given the credibility of the previous leaks from VIPClown, it has a good chance to be Free Fire's next Evo gun skin.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban that has been placed on Free Fire, players from India are advised to stay away from the game and not to download it on their devices. Nonetheless, as the MAX variant of the battle royale title was not prohibited, they are free to engage in the same.

