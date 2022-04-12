Free Fire OB34 update expected release date and Advance Server start time

It has only been a few weeks since the Free Fire OB33 update was introduced. The update brought in some of the most significant changes and features to date, including the Link System, character balances, and weapon adjustments. Following the patch, players have taken advantage of the new features, and the BTS collaboration has also kept them completely engrossed in the game.

However, a certain segment of the fan base has already begun looking forward to the release of the upcoming update. The game has a specific update schedule, and it is therefore possible to estimate the date of the update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale game.

Free Fire OB34 update expected release date and more

The Clash Squad Season ends on 25 May (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB34 update is expected to be released on 24 May 2022.

This is based on the fact that most of the previous patches were made available just one day before the Clash Squad ranked season concluded. Since Season 12 comes to an end on 25 May 2022, the update will likely be made available on the date listed above.

Due to routine server maintenance, players will be unable to access their accounts for a certain amount of time on the patch day. They will have to wait for the servers to come back online even after updating the game.

However, users must note that this is only the expected release date for the OB34 update based on the previous patterns. This must be taken with a grain of salt as the developers are yet to announce the patch or even the Advance Server.

Advance Server expected release date

The previous Advance Server opened two weeks before the update (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server is expected to be released about two weeks before the patch, and since the update is expected to go live on 24 May, the developers may open the Advance Server from 10 May to 12 May.

For those unaware, the Advance Server is a special client that has been designed to allow players to test out the newest features that have not yet been released in the game. Players can submit feedback to the developers so they can take care of any bugs or issues before the official launch.

Testers will require an Activation Code for the Advance Server because the client cannot accommodate everyone. The only way to receive an Activation Code is to register ahead of time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish