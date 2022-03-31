Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass leaks: Rewards, new bundles, and release date revealed

Leaks for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49, which is set to launch in June 2022, have surfaced on the internet. The game undoubtedly has a good lineup of rewards in the upcoming pass.

Many players rely on the Free Fire Elite Pass to obtain cosmetics in the game because they are typically more affordable than events, the store, and other paid means of acquiring cosmetics. Furthermore, the developers provide a new pass every month, which offers a variety of themed outfits, skins, and other items.

The leaks surfaced a few months in advance as Elite Pass Season 46 ends today, and Season 47 will go live tomorrow.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers should refrain from downloading it.

Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass rewards leaked

Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass is scheduled for June 2022, and the leaks for it have come in from prominent leaker Knight Clown. Many of his previous leaks have proved true, and he is considered to be a reliable source.

Some of the most important rewards are as follows:

Monster Truck: Skull Opera at 0 badge

Death Theatre avatar at 5 badges

SPAS12 – Neon Opera at 10 badges

Cyberblade Dan (Top) at 15 badges

Pink Facade Banner at 30 badges

Cyberblade Sheng (Top) and Pink Façade Avatar at 40 badges

Cybersword Neon Bundle at 50 badges

Kingfisher – Neon Opera at 80 badges

Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-shirt at 100 badges

Golden Facade Banner at 115 badges

Robotic Opera Loot Box at 125 badges

Golden Facade Avatar at 135 badges

Pink Facade Avatar at 150 badges

Skull Opera Backpack at 195 badges

Robotic Opera Parachute at 200 badges

Cybersword Ember Bundle at 225 badges

Readers can catch a glimpse of the bundles, skins, and several other items in the video attached above.

However, it is important to emphasize that these are just leaks. As a result, they must be taken with a pinch of salt as the rewards may change upon release.

Price

Price of the current pass in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Since the price of the Elite Pass does not vary frequently, it is predicted that the pass price for May will stay the same as last month. Players will need to pay 499 diamonds to upgrade their Elite Pass, and they will be required to spend 999 diamonds to purchase the Elite Bundle.

Players will most likely be able to pre-order the Elite Pass Season 49 around late May 2022.

