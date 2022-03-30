Free Fire Elite Pass April 2022: Start date, time, free rewards and more

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47 for April is scheduled to arrive very soon in the game, with the existing pass coming to an end soon.

Many players in the game consider the Elite Pass to be one of the most valuable possessions. It offers an array of themed cosmetics like bundles, skins, and more on purchase. They will have to complete a series of missions to earn badges to help them progress through the pass.

With March drawing to a close, excitement for the next Elite Pass has begun to mount, mainly due to the new cosmetics. Although it is only a matter of a few days, gamers cannot contain their enthusiasm and are impatiently awaiting its launch.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from installing/playing the game.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47: All you need to know

Start date and time

The upcoming Season 47 Elite Pass is called "Scrolls of Azure" and will kick off on April 1, 2022. The expected start time is 04:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

Free rewards

The developers are yet to reveal the name of the free rewards, and as per the earlier leaks, here are a few of the items that gamers will get for free:

50x Gold at 0 Badges

Mountain Hymn avatar at 5 badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher at 30 badges

Nite Legend Jacket at 40 badges

1x Diamond Royale at 50 badges

300x Gold at 90 Badges

Cloud Lotus T-shirt at 100 badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher at 130 badges

Midnight Prose banner at 150 badges

500x Gold at 160 badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher at 190 badges

Bamboo Moon Parachute at 200 badges

Price and pre-order

The price for the Free Fire Elite Pass 47 is expected to remain the same. Gamers can get the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds (the prices may defer from server to server).

The Elite Bundle pre-orders commenced on March 29, and gamers have until March 31 to complete their purchase. The price is set at 999 diamonds, and players will receive a Sheer Hat as a reward. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: Access the Elite Pass section within the game and click on the pre-order option.

Gamers can confirm the purchase for the pre-order (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the pre-order page, click on the button in the bottom right corner and confirm the purchase. The pass will be pre-ordered and they will receive an exclusive reward.

It is generally a good idea for users with sufficient diamonds to pre-order the pass before its release rather than acquire it later due to the additional free item.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha