TSG Jash spends all his diamonds after the Free Fire ban in India 

Garena Free Fire was among India's most popular mobile games before it was banned in February. The ban garnered mixed reactions from audiences as some hailed the government's drastic measures for national security concerns. In contrast, others were disheartened due to the removal of their favorite game.

The majority of content creators also supported the Indian government's decision while crediting Garena Free Fire for their success. However, to users' delight, the game's servers were still online despite the ban, as the MAX variant was still operating in India. Gamers can access their player UIDs using the MAX version.

TSM Jash got tricked by TSG Ritik into spending all his Free Fire diamonds

Ritik tricked Jash into spending all their diamonds in TSG's one of the recent videos (Image via YouTube/TWO SIDE GAMERS)

"Two Side Gamers" is one of India's most popular Free Fire YouTube channels. The channel is managed by Jash "TSM Jash" Dhoka and Ritik "TSG Ritik" Jain. "Two Side Gamers" boasts over 10.1 million subscribers and about 1.67 billion channel views.

Both Ritik and Jash have their individual vlog channels and feature the game's exclusive content on their primary channel. Both often upload funny content on "Two Side Gamers," including purchasing in-game items, discussions, pranks, etc.

In one of their most recent videos titled "Free Fire Banned Jash Spended All His 1,00,000 Diamonds," Ritik tricked Jaish into wasting all of his diamonds in the game. Fans can check out the prank video here:

At the start of the video, Ritik interacts with his audience regarding the prank he will pull off on Jash. After calling the latter by his name, the former then tells him that Free Fire is going offline permanently and Garena will release a particular server for India.

Ritik then went on to trick Jash into spending all of his diamonds on different items, as according to him, they will be of no use after March 23 (the new update's release date). The former also encouraged the latter by saying he had already spent all of his 100,000 diamonds.

Only 26 diamonds were left in TSG Jash's in-game wallet (Image via YouTube/TWO SIDE GAMERS)

The events in the video that follow feature TSG Jash and TSG Ritik buying almost anything available in the game. The wallet that shows 26,786 diamonds at the start of the video is left with only 21 at the end.

Fans must note that this video was made by "Two Side Gamers" solely for entertainment purposes. It was probably a staged act; thus, fans should not follow suit by recklessly spending diamonds from their or their friends' accounts.

Two Side Gamers' server has more than 434.5k members (Image via Discord)

The Two Side Gamers have made a plethora of videos like this in the past that have gained them a massive fan following. TSG is also active on Discord and has one of India's largest Free Fire servers in terms of members.

