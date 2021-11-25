Free Fire x Money Heist 2.0 event calendar, release date, and rewards leaked

Everyone in the Free Fire community will be elated by the leaks regarding the game's content and updates that have surfaced today, as they give a glimpse of what is to arrive in the coming days. Earlier today, a data miner revealed that the OB31 update might bring a new map dubbed Shangri-La.

More leaks about Free Fire's forthcoming partnership with Money Heist have surfaced recently. If the claims are accurate, players will be able to access the new content on 3 December 2021, just a few days after Booyah Day will conclude on 29 November 2021.

Free Fire x Money Heist event calendar leaked

A popular Free Fire data miner called Aorus69_OFC has posted the event calendar for Plan Bermuda, i.e., Money Heist 2.0 collaboration for the India server. The details of the same are:

Plan Bermuda: Raid & Run (3 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Aftermatch Drop x3 (3 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Let's Plan Again Web Event (4 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Collect Bank Notes (5 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Login for Rewards (7 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Play to get LCDP Surfboard (11 December 2021)

Login Now! (11 December 2021)

Get the LCDP Sportscar (11 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Play Money Heist Mode (11 December 2021 to 14 December 2021)

Booyah Run! (11 December 2021 to 16 December 2021)

Rewards

The Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run event offers a free female outfit as a reward. The event, scheduled for 11 December, will provide a free LCDP Surfboard and a special parachute skin. In addition, there is a free sports car skin and avatar available in the different events. There is a free pan in the Booyah Run event.

However, after all, these are only leaks and must be taken with a pinch of salt. As a result, all the users who have been eagerly awaiting this collaboration will have to wait slightly longer, as the developers of Free Fire are yet to make an announcement.

Other leaks

KnightClown leaked a new map called Shangri-La in one of his Instagram posts. However, Bart FreeFire has revealed that a new map will be released with the OB31 update. Users can read more about it here.

Edited by Srijan Sen