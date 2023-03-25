New Free Fire Alvaro Top-Up: Fiery Rush Treatment Pistol and Evil Grenadian Backpack leaked

Free Fire's OB39 update rolled out a few days back, and almost every player has installed it to enjoy the game's new content. Garena has promised to roll out multiple new features in the next few days, including Alvaro-themed content to celebrate the introduction of the character's awakened ability.

Numerous data miners have uncovered leaks related to Awakened Alvaro. An Instagram account, @wanton_ofc, which regularly posts rumors and leaks related to Free Fire, recently revealed the upcoming rewards of Alvaro Top-Up, which is scheduled to go live on March 29, 2023.

Requirements for Treatment Pistol and Backpack skins reportedly set to be part of Free Fire Alvaro Top-Up event

According to @wanton_ofc, the rewards of the Alvaro Top-Up event are the Treatment Pistol - Fiery Rush and Evil Grenadian Backpack. Although Alvaro: Reignition's event calendar already displays the icons of the rewards, this leak reveals how they look as well as their top-up requirements.

Here are the top-up requirements for the rewards of Garena FF/FF MAX's Alvaro Top-Up event:

Treatment Pistol - Fiery Rush: Unlockable after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Unlockable after a top-up of 100 diamonds Evil Grenadian Backpack: Unlockable after a top-up of 300 diamonds

If this leak turns out to be true, it would mean that both rewards will be obtainable with a top-up of 300 diamonds. However, players will have to purchase diamonds from the Game Kharido website (Garena's India-specific Top-Up Center) or the in-game top-up service (as membership plans will not help).

How to top up diamonds for in-game events in Garena Free Fire

Topping up diamonds in FF and FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps you must follow to top up diamonds in Garena's flagship battle royale game:

Step 1: Launch Garena's BR title on your device. Make sure you have already installed the OB39 version to access the new content.

Step 2: Log in to the game with your desired alternative.

Step 3: Tap the diamond icon at the top of the screen, and stay on the Top-Up tab. You will get to see the following diamond bundles listed in the game:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Step 4: Purchase the bundle that covers the ongoing FF/FF MAX top-up event requirements.

Step 5: Complete the transaction and switch to the Top-Up Event tab on the same page, where you can claim the rewards.

