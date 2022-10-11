New Free Fire Trend+ system leaks: Everything you need to know

The hype for one of Free Fire's most anticipated annual events, the Booyah Day 2022 celebrations, is currently at an all-time high. The event offers numerous exciting rewards, and the developers usually introduce multiple sub-events associated with the mega event.

This year, the event will arrive with a new system called the Trend+ system. Although officials are yet to disclose its functionality, a few leaks on social media have offered a glimpse of the same.

New Trend+ system will be visible in the Lab panel of the game (Image via Garena)

If the leaks are to be believed, this system will allow users to redeem exclusive and premium cosmetics for free. Fans can head to the following section to learn more about rumors and leaks regarding the new system.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India by government authorities. Hence, players from the country should avoid playing the title. However, they should be able to play the non-restricted MAX variant.

Leaks suggest that players can get exclusive prizes for free with the new Trend+ system in Free Fire

The Booyah Day 2022 event will commence tomorrow (12 October), and its peak day will be on 22 October. The Trend+ system and a new Coin Clash mode are the highlights of the grand event.

Leaks about the Trend+ system have massively increased the hype surrounding the event. As per the leaks posted by Instagram user @vipclown_ofc, this new system in Free Fire will offer prizes that can be redeemed using Brand Points.

The caption of the post states:

"TREND + is a system that compiles outfits and collections that are unique in style. Obtain the outfits and collections of each brand to gain Brand Points, which can be used to redeem exclusive prizes."

Brand Points can be earned by obtaining uniquely styled outfits and collections present in the Trend+ system panel. This could mean that users will have to first spend their diamonds on purchasing the said cosmetics. After they make the purchase, they may get Brand Points that can be redeemed for exclusive prizes.

There are a couple of other leaks that reveal information about the Booyah Day 2022 event. Instagram users @gamingwithmodi and @knightclown_ leaked a post in which events such as Superjock Wheel and Mystery Shop can be spotted clearly. There will also be login rewards and exclusive Booyah Day 2022 costume bundles.

The Mystery Shop is an event that Free Fire players will be looking forward to, since it offers significant discounts on various cosmetics.

