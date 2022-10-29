When will Garena release next Free Fire update (OB37)? Advance Server and more details

The Advance Server website went live a few days ago as Garena is gearing up for the next Free Fire and Free Fire MAX patch. Players can expect the OB37 update to arrive in mid-November 2022, around the time Clash Squad-Ranked Season 15 comes to an end (November 16, 2022).

The July update, OB35, was centered around the fifth-Anniversary celebrations, while the September patch brought a new character, Tatsuya. Like previous updates, fans should be ready to welcome new inclusions and optimizations in the game via OB37.

Garena Free Fire OB37: Upcoming update expected to launch mid-November

The next patch update for FF/FF MAX is expected to launch in November 2022 (Image via Google Play Store)

Fans should expect Garena to follow the established pattern for the release of the next update. Therefore, OB37, like the earlier iterations, will release on the day or a day before the current Clash Squad-Ranked Season ends.

Garena rolled out the OB34 version around the end of CS-Ranked Season 12 on May 25, 2022, while the OB35 update was available a day before the culmination of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 13. Similarly, CS-Ranked Season 14 ended on July 21, and OB36 arrived a day before that.

If this pattern is followed, Garena will schedule the release date of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX OB37 update around the conclusion of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 15. Therefore, the upcoming FF/FF MAX patch is likely to hit the game servers on November 15 or 16, 2022.

Advance Server program for OB37 to commence in November 2022's first week

Registrations for the OB37 Advance Server are open now (Image via Garena)

The OB37 Advance Server is expected to go online on November 3, 2022, and end on November 11, 2022. Therefore, one will be able to witness OB37's unreleased content during the first week of next month after they have successfully registered for the Advance Server and got the unique Activation Code.

Players will need an Activation Code to unlock the Advance Server APK client (Image via Garena)

Here's how players can register for the upcoming Advance Server and get the Activation Code, along with the download link for the APK client:

Step 1 : You should open the official Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking here.

: You should open the official Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking here. Step 2 : Choose between Facebook and Google to initiate the registration process for the OB37 Advance Server.

: Choose between Facebook and Google to initiate the registration process for the OB37 Advance Server. Step 3 : You must provide your active email account in the given box and tap the "Join Now!" button to complete the registration.

: You must provide your active email account in the given box and tap the "Join Now!" button to complete the registration. Step 4 : Subsequently, the website will redirect you to the download page, where you can find the direct link to the APK client for the Advance Server and an Activation Code.

: Subsequently, the website will redirect you to the download page, where you can find the direct link to the APK client for the Advance Server and an Activation Code. Step 5: Copy the Activation Code and paste it into your device's Notes.

The download link is unavailable at the moment. But it'll be on the website by November 3, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes