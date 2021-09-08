SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, current stats, real name, and other details in September 2021

With Free Fire’s growing popularity, several YouTubers have managed to secure massive subscriber counts. One such popular figure in the Indian community is SK Sabir Boss, aka SK Sabir Gaming. His videos range on various topics around the battle royale title but are mainly based on gameplay.

At the moment, he has over 4.57 million subscribers. Moreover, there are around 207.73 million views on his YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

The Free Fire ID of SK Sabir Boss 55479535 and his real name is Sheikh Sabir. Listed below are the stats of the content creator:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 32111 squad matches to date and has outshined his enemies in 10038, having a win percentage of 31.26%. He has 112071 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.08.

The content creator has played 3144 duo games and has bettered his foes in 630, leading to a win rate of 20.03%. With 8544 frags, the player has managed a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Gaming has 1689 solo matches to his name and has 147 first-place finishes, retaining a win ratio of 8.70%. In these matches, he has bagged 3502 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has featured in 230 squad games and has 73 victories in the current season, coming down to a win ratio of 31.73%. He has racked up 793 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.05.

Note: SK Sabir Boss’ stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Income

Here is the income of SK Sabir Boss (Image via Free Fire)

According to the stats stated on Social Blade, the estimated monthly and yearly of the YouTubers lie between $965 & $15.4K and $11.6K & $185.3K, respectively.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been regularly creating content for a few years and has gradually grown to fame. Currently, readers can find a total of 281 videos on his channel, and the most-watched one stands at 8.2 million views.

In the last 30 days, SK Sabir Boss has garnered 70 thousand subscribers and 3.86 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer