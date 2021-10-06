Skyler vs D-bee: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Free Fire’s range of characters increases with almost every major update. These updates also rework the active and passive abilities of some of the existing characters.

Skyler and D-bee are characters that were introduced to Free Fire in 2021. This article compares Skyler’s active ability with D-bee’s passive one, to judge who is more suitable for pushing rank in Free Fire.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s ability Riptide Rhythm helps with the destruction of gloo walls and HP recovery. Since it is an active ability, the cooldown gradually reduces from 60 seconds to 40 seconds.

Skyler’s power is capable of destroying five gloo walls within the range of 50 meters at the initial level and 100 meters at the final level. Players can recover 4 HP per gloo wall deployed at the first level and 9 HP per gloo wall at the sixth level.

D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

With the help of D-bee’s ability Bullet Beats, the movement speed and accuracy of the player is boosted when they are moving.

The movement speed of the players increases by 5% at the initial level and 15% at the final level. Accuracy is boosted by 10% at the base level and 35% at the maximum level, which makes D-bee a good choice for beginners.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Skyler is better than D-bee when it comes to rank push in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skyler’s active ability is much more powerful than that of D-bee's. Players who are pushing rank, usually adopt an aggressive style of gameplay and this is the main reason why Skyler is the better choice.

Since gloo walls are an integral part of Free Fire’s gameplay and Skyler has the ability to destroy them, he automatically becomes one of the top picks for pushing rank. The fact that he also helps with HP recovery is a bonus.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

