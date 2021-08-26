Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income & real name revealed

Abhiyuday Mishra, who is known as Skylord in the gaming community, is a famous Free Fire YouTuber. At the time of writing, he has 1.23 million subscribers and 88.33 million combined views on his channel.

Skylord is also a content creator for popular organization, “Global Esports.”

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Skylord has participated in 14174 squad games in Free Fire and has won on 7017 occasions, boasting a win rate of 49.50%. With a K/D ratio of 6.59, he has 47133 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has won 176 of the 719 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 24.47%. He bagged 2186 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.03 in this mode.

Skylord has also competed in 740 solo matches and has secured 128 victories, making his win rate 17.29%. He killed 2445 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Skylord has competed in 157 ranked squad matches this season and has triumphed in 59 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.57%. He racked up 533 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.44 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 4 ranked duo games but did not win a single game. He has 1 kill to his name in these matches, making his K/D ratio 0.25.

Skylord has featured in 58 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.89%. He has 161 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Skylord’s guild

DieAnotherDay is the name of his guild (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord is the leader of a guild called “DieAnotherDay,” whose ID is 60986529.

Skylord’s monthly income

Skylord’s estimated monthly earnings on YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Skylord’s estimated monthly income from YouTube is between $2K - $32K.

Skylord’s YouTube channel

There are currently 111 videos on Skylord’s YouTube channel, with the most popular one boasting 2.2 million views.

As mentioned previously, Skylord has a subscriber count of 1.23 million on YouTube. In the last 30 days, his channel has gained 40k subscribers and 7.99 million views.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh