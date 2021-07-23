Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and subscriber count revealed

Abhiyuday Mishra, who goes by Skylord, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber whose content primarily revolves around Garena Free Fire. Since starting his journey around 11 months ago, he has gained 1.19 million subscribers on his channel and has amassed 215 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

The famous figure is also a content creator for the renowned organization Global Esports. Here’s an overview of his Free Fire ID, stats and more details.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of the content creator is 77985476 and his stats as of today (July 23rd) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Skylord's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has 14099 squad games to his name and has 6985 first-place finishes, which results in a win percentage of 49.54%. He has 46835 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.58.

Coming to duo matches, he has secured 176 victories in the 719 matches that he has participated in, maintaining a win rate of 24.47%. With a K/D ratio of 4.03, he has 2186 kills.

The YouTuber has also contested in 708 solo games and has secured 127 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 17.93%. He has killed 2356 enemies in this mode, having a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Ranked stats

Skylord's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Skylord has appeared in a total of 65 squad matches and has come out victorous on 27 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 41.53%. He has notched 223 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.87.

Meanwhile, he has played 4 duo games and has only a single kill for a K/D ratio of 0.25.

Skylord has participated in 25 ranked solo matches as well and has 3 wins, converting to a win percentage of 12.00%. He has racked up 72 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Skylord’s monthly income

Skylord's income (Image via Social Blade)

The estimated monthly income of Skylord from his YouTube channel is projected to be in the range of $2.9K - $46.7K (Source: Social Blade)

Discord link

Skylord's server (Image via Discord)

Readers can use this link to join Skylord’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Skylord has a total of 75 videos on his channel, garnering 82.185 million views. Over the last 30 days, he has gained over 60 thousand subscribers, contributing to his growth on the platform.

Tap here to visit Skylord’s YouTube channel.

