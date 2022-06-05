Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Abhiyuday Mishra, popularly known by his moniker Skylord, is one of the most outspoken critics of the Indian Free Fire community. The gamer from Madhya Pradesh runs three gaming channels: Skylord, Skylive, and Skylite, while accumulating 1.47 million, 672k, and 89.6k subscribers, respectively.

Skylord churns out content on the channel regularly, intending to bring a change within the game's community. The player also commands an excellent 323k followers on Instagram, which underlines his popularity in the community.

What is Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID?

Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID is 77985476. The player has accomplished Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 27 while has reached Gold 4 in CS-Ranked Season 13. His stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Skylord has taken out 53228 frags in squad games (Image via Garena)

Skylord has successfully remained undefeated in 129 of the 764 solo encounters he has engaged in, translating to a win rate of 16.88%. His kill-to-death ratio is 3.91 based on his total of 2486 eliminations.

He has played one less duo match than solo games and has accumulated 181 victories, approximating a win percentage of 23.72%. The content creator has eliminated 2272 opponents, recording a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Skylord has appeared in most team games with 15594 while scoring 7744 Booyahs and achieving a win ratio of 49.66%. He bagged 53228 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 6.78.

Ranked stats

He has played more squad games this season (Image via Garena)

Skylord has competed in one solo game and maintained a flawless win record with seven frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 7.

Since the beginning of the battle royale ranked season, the YouTuber has participated in 47 ranked squad matches and won 23 of them, for a win rate of 48.93%. Skylord has tallied 215 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 8.96.

Clash Squad stats

He has maintained a 59.54% win rate (Image via Garena)

Skylord's squad has won 359 out of the 603 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX, which equals 59.54% of the time. The player has achieved a KDA of 2.02 and an average damage per match of 1608 after 2270 eliminations in these games.

Note: Skylord's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

The gamer's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimations provided by Social Blade, Abhiyuday Mishra's primary YouTube channel, Skylord, is estimated to bring in between $354 and $5.7K in revenue per month. On the other hand, according to the website, his annual income is around $4.2K and $68K.

YouTube channel

Abhiyuday began publishing content related to Free Fire on the Skylord channel at the beginning of 2020. By mid-2021, the channel had more than one million subscribers. It currently features just over 220 videos that have raked in 150 million views.

Skylord was recently active on his third channel, where he publishes videos around Minecraft. At the same time, speaking of his primary channel's growth in the previous month, he has gained 1.416 million views in total.

