Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, YouTube earnings, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka "Sooneeta", is a well-known personality in the Free Fire community. Besides being an esports athlete for "Team Lava," she creates videos related to the battle royale game on her YouTube channel.

The Nepalese content creator has 4.22 million subscribers on the channel. She also has more than 330 million views on her videos.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, guild and stats

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 131311296. The name of her guild is “Team-Lava,” and her guild ID is 60912671.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has featured in 21826 squad games in Free Fire and has secured 4977 victories, resulting in a win rate of 22.80%. She has 52708 kills in these matches, making her K/D ratio 3.13.

The YouTuber has won 295 of the 1907 duo matches that she has played, maintaining a win rate of 15.46%. With a K/D ratio of 2.15, she has 3461 frags in this mode.

Sooneeta has 65 Booyahs in 896 solo games, translating to a win rate of 7.25%. With 1408 kills in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Sooneeta has competed in 456 squad matches and has won on 110 occasions, making her win rate 24.12%. She has 1356 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.92 in this mode.

The content creator has also featured in 8 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. She racked up 21 kills in these matches, boasting a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Sooneeta's YouTube earnings

Sooneeta's earnings from her YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates available on Social Blade, Sooneeta's monthly and yearly earnings from her YouTube channel are between $1.9K - $30.4K and $22.8K - $364.5K, respectively.

Sooneeta's YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been creating Free Fire content on her YouTube channel for a while. At the time of writing, she has 680 videos. Her most popular video has 24 million views.

In the last 30 days, Sooneeta's YouTube channel has gained 70k subscribers and 7.594 million views.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Sooneeta plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh