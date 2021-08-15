Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) best Free Fire videos on rank push to Grandmaster tier

Ajjubhai, otherwise recognized as Total Gaming, is a popular name in the Free Fire community. It has been a long journey for the content creator as he has risen to prominence, garnering a large audience on YouTube.

He has around 27.2 million subscribers and has received roughly 4.52 billion views. Out of which, he has managed to accrue 1.1 million subscribers and 351.63 million views over the last 30 days.

His videos cover a range of topics related to Garena Free Fire. Listed below are the best ones related to the rank push.

Three best videos of Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) on Free Fire rank push to Grandmaster tier

3) Global Top 1 Push and GrandMaster Rank Season 16

In this, users will be able to see Ajjubhai’s scintillating gameplay as he attempts to climb up the tiers upon the conclusion of Rank Season 15.

He teamed up with other well-known YouTubers - Amitbhai (Desi Gamers), Dev Alone, and Jonty Gaming in ranked squad matches intending to reach the Grandmaster tier.

Total Gaming did manage to reach the game’s highest rank and was placed at the 127th position in the region, as seen towards the end of the video.

2) Global No.1 Push GrandMaster in 13 Hours

Like the previous one, this too had the objective of reaching the pinnacle and ending up in the Grandmaster tier. It featured the same Free Fire YouTubers playing alongside Ajjubhai.

There are many intense fights and close encounters during the matches, which are pretty exciting to watch.

The video is mainly the best highlights from the long 10+ hour stream present on the official Total Gaming YouTube channel.

1) HACKER? GRANDMASTER Push Complete in 19 Hours

The video features Ajjubhai’s rank push to Grandmaster in the Free Fire Rank Season 21.

There is no doubt that this is one of the best videos by Total Gaming regarding the rank push. It features action-packed gameplay and several fun moments that fans will undoubtedly enjoy watching.

The YouTuber once again aimed to reach the top rank. He teamed up with several famous figures amongst the Indian Free FIre community - X-Mania, Munna Bhai Gaming, and Romeo Gamer.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen