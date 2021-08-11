Free Fire's ranked-based system for both major game modes, clash squad and battle royale, makes it highly competitive. Almost every player wants to be the best in the game and reach the top ranks.

The Grandmaster is the highest rank in Garena Free Fire, and it was divided into three sub-tiers after the OB28 update. Now, the top 1000 heroic players are placed into the following:

Grandmaster I: Top 1-100 players

Grandmaster II: Top 101-300 players

Grandmaster III: Top 301-1000 players

However, reaching the Grandmaster tier is not a simple job because players must be in the top 1000. Here are a few pointers to help users achieve the same.

Top 5 tips to reach Grandmaster tier in Garena Free Fire

5) Time of the push

A variety of factors influence the rank push in Free Fire. One of the most important things is the time at which the players start the process.

Pushing up the ranks at the start of a new ranked season always offers you an edge because there will be less competition overall.

As a result, users are usually advised to begin pushing as soon as the ranked season starts in the game.

4) Playing with similar players

Playing with friends who want to progress in rank helps players improve their coordination. It will also likely enhance the odds of winning more matches. Hence, doing so can provide a little help while pushing the ranks.

On top of that, random users are unlikely to cooperate, which reduces the likelihood of winning.

3) Characters

Characters are quite important in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Characters play a critical role in Garena Free Fire because of the abilities that they possess. Following the recent arrival of Dimitri and Thiva, there a plenty of new characters that users can get their hands on.

Gamers must choose characters who are compatible with their unique style of play. Additionally, selecting the appropriate character combination is essential.

2) Landing spots

Landing spots should be appropriately picked by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Another tip for players who want to advance to the Grandmaster category is choosing the landing spot appropriately. It is advised that users avoid hot drops to reduce the probability of early conflicts and increase their chances of surviving in a match.

This will help them to gain more rank points and, as a result, help them to move up the rankings much more quickly.

1) Proper usage of utility items and more

Utility items like Gloo Walls also play a significant role while the players engage in fights on the battlefield. Hence, if the users use them properly, it increases their chance to outshine their opponents.

Players must be proficient with all weapons as well because loot is unpredictable. So, they should be able to make the most of the guns accessible to them at all times.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

