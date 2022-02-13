Sooneeta’s UID number, monthly earnings, Free Fire stats, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, also known to her audience as Sooneeta, is a Free Fire streamer, content creator, and professional player from Nepal. She was recently signed as a content creator by Galaxy Racer and dozens of other individuals.

As a YouTuber, she has amassed 4.72 million subscribers, making him one of the most subscribed female Free Fire content creators. Even last month, Sooneeta gained 100k subscribers and 15.95 million views.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, while her stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has engaged in 23310 squad matches (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has won 5392 of the 23310 squad games while upholding a win rate of 23.13%. She tallied 57462 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The content creator participated in 1927 duo matches and triumphed in 298 games, converting to a win percentage of 15.46%. Sooneeta has racked up 3521 kills, approximating a K/D ratio of 2.16.

She has remained undefeated in 70 of the 951 solo encounters, which converts to a win ratio of 7.36%. The professional player has 1575 kills to her name, summing up to a K/D ratio of 1.79.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has not won duo match this season (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 190 squad matches and outperformed her opponents 58 times, estimating a win rate of 30.52%. With 775 kills, her K/D ratio stands at 5.87.

She took part in one duo game while racking up four kills at a K/D ratio of 4.

The YouTuber has competed in 23 solo matches, taking home three Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 13.04%. Sooneeta has notched 94 frags, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 4.70.

Note: Sooneeta’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Sooneeta's guild details (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta leads the Team-Lave guild, whose ID is 60912671. She has climbed up to Heroic in the BR and CS ranked.

Monthly earnings

Sooneeta's monthly earnings (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta makes around $4K - $63.8K per month through her YouTube channel. The estimates of the yearly income come out around $47.8K - $765.6K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

Sooneeta has been active as a content creator for more than three years. Her gameplay videos and other interesting content have gathered a significant following, with her current subscriber count standing at 4.72 million. On similar lines, she has amassed 387 million viewers.

Edited by Srijan Sen