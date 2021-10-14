Sooneeta vs Amitbhai: Who has better Free Fire stats in October 2021?

Sooneeta and Amitbhai are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators from Nepal and India, respectively. They have grown tremendously in the last few years, amassing massive numbers on their YouTube channels.

Sooneeta currently has over 4.38 million subscribers and 345.17 million views to her name. On the other hand, Amitbhai has a subscriber count of 11.5 million with 1.61 billion views on his channel, Desi Gamers.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has 5221 wins in 22495 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 23.20%. She has 54960 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

She has played 1919 duo matches and has bettered her foes in 297 games, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.47%. In the process, she has 3506 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The esports athlete has 65 victories in the 906 solo games she has participated in, leading to a win ratio of 7.17%. With 1427 kills, Sooneeta has a 1.70 K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has featured in 387 squad games in the ranked season and has 193 Booyahs for a win percentage of 49.87%. With a K/D ratio of 8.62, she has 1672 frags.

She has also competed in 11 duo matches and has two first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 18.18%. She has 43 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Sooneeta has played three solo matches and has 13 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 8878 lifetime squad games and has 2424 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 27.30%. He has racked up a total of 23701 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.67.

In duo mode, he has overcome his foes in 793 of the 4790 matches, making his win rate 16.55%. The content creator has 12856 frags in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Desi Gamers has played 3652 solo games and has come out on top on 306 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 8.37%. He has 8575 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Amitbhai has taken part in 184 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 41 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.28%. He has bagged 721 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.04.

Desi Gamers has won 9 of 102 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 8.82%. With a K/D ratio of 3.03, the internet star has 282 kills.

The YouTuber has played 66 solo matches and has triumphed in 8 of them, adding up to a win ratio of 12.12%. He has 202 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

Who has better stats?

When comparing the lifetime stats of both players, Amitbhai fares relatively better than Sooneeta in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

As Sooneeta has only played three ranked solo games, their stats in this mode cannot be compared. However, in both duo and squad modes, she has the edge over Amitbhai.

