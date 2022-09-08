Sumo Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Sumo Gaming is an emerging Indian YouTuber who predominantly creates Garena Free Fire content. He has also made videos on games like Minecraft.

Sumo Gaming currently has a subscriber count of 569K on his eponymous primary channel. His videos have over 54.80 million views combined.

Sumo Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sumo Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 369468875, and his IGN is "SUMO." He is presently ranked Platinum III and Gold IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sumo Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sumo Gaming has played 3260 solo matches and has bagged 276 victories, recording a win rate of 8.46%. With a K/D ratio of 1.93 and a headshot percentage of 32.53%, he has 5758 kills and 1873 headshots in this mode.

The content creator has won 241 of the 2326 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 10.36%. He has secured 4490 kills and 1208 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 26.90%.

Sumo Gaming has also featured in 5018 squad matches, and his team has won 672 times, translating to a win rate of 13.39%. He has 12429 frags and 4219 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 33.94%.

Ranked stats

Sumo Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sumo Gaming has competed in three solo matches in Free Fire MAX's ongoing ranked season but has failed to secure a win. He has recorded 11 kills and 10 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.67 and his headshot percentage 90.91%.

The YouTuber has also participated in two ranked duo matches and has won both of them, boasting a win rate of 100.00%. With 25 kills and 10 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 25.00 and a headshot percentage of 40.00%.

Sumo Gaming is yet to play a match in the ranked squad mode.

CS Career

Sumo Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Sumo Gaming has played 5398 Clash Squad games in Free Fire MAX and has 3197 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 59.23%. He has 22684 kills and 12489 headshots for a KDA of 1.75 and a headshot percentage of 55.06%.

Note: Sumo Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 8, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Sumo Gaming's YouTube earnings

Details on Sumo Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sumo Gaming's monthly YouTube earnings are between $1.1K and $17K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly earnings are between $12.8K and $204.1K.

YouTube channel

Sumo Gaming has been creating Free Fire content for over two-and-a-half years. His first YouTube video was posted in February 2020. There are presently more than 210 videos on his primary channel, with the most popular one boasting 6.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Sumo Gaming has gained 25K subscribers and 4.252 million views on his channel in the last 30 days.

The content creator also runs two other YouTube channels called Sumo and Tech Sumo. They have 18.2K subscribers and 6.04K subscribers, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh