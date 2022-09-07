Arpan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Arpan Halder, commonly known as Arpan Gaming, is among the many established Free Fire content creators from India. He posts videos about the gameplay aspect of the battle royale title on YouTube while also frequently streaming it.

Arpan Gaming has 1.21 million subscribers and 131.312 million views on his eponymous YouTube channel. He also has 38.3K followers on Instagram and 355 members on his official Discord server.

Arpan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Arpan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 389663388, and his IGN is “ARPAN.8.” He is the leader of the “ΛRPAN GAMING” guild, whose ID number is 1005427169.

Arpan Gaming is presently ranked Heroic in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Arpan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Arpan Gaming has featured in 1763 solo matches and has secured 200 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.34%. He has 4235 kills and 953 headshots to his name, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 22.50%.

The content creator has also played 1750 matches and has won on 337 occasions, recording a win rate of 19.25%. He has 5742 frags and 911 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.06 and a headshot percentage of 15.87%.

Arpan Gaming has participated in 8467 squad matches, winning 2178 for a win rate of 25.72%. With a K/D ratio of 4.88 and a headshot percentage of 18.33%, he has 30698 kills and a headshot percentage of 18.33%.

Ranked stats

Arpan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Arpan Gaming has played one solo and one duo match in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX. He is yet to secure a kill or a win in either mode.

The YouTuber has also participated in 107 ranked squad matches and has bagged 26 victories, making his win rate 24.29%. With 341 kills and 62 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.21 and a headshot percentage of 18.18%.

CS Career

Arpan Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Arpan Gaming has played 2682 Clash Squad matches, and his team has won 1840 of them, maintaining a win rate of 68.61%. He has 11200 kills and 3214 headshots in this mode, recording a KDA of 2.24 and a headshot percentage of 28.70%.

Note: Arpan Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (September 7, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Arpan Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Arpan Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Arpan Gaming’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are between $30 - $475 and $356 - $5.7K, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Arpan Gaming has been creating a lot of Free Fire content in the last few years. However, the oldest video on his primary channel, which was posted in November 2017, is related to Clash of Clans. There are currently more than 590 videos on the channel, with the most-watched one having 22 million views.

According to Social Blade, Arpan Gaming has gained 118.733K views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

The content creator also runs another YouTube channel called Arpan Official, which has 22.7K subscribers.

