Team Chimarrao crowned Free Fire All Stars 2021 Americas Battle Royale champions

The third and final day of Free Fire All Stars 2021 Americas came to an end today. Brazil's Team Chimarrao emerged as the champions of Free Fire All-Stars Americas 2021 in Battle Royale mode. Furthermore, they won prize money of $10,000.The overall standings were topped by Chimarrao with 47 kills and 94 points.

FFAS 2021 Americas Bomb and Clash Squad champion Team Pudim and runners-up Team Sancocho finished second and third, respectively, with 74 and 57 points.

Free Fire All-Stars Americas 2021 Battle Royale

Team Sancocho from Latam won the classic Bermuda map with nine kills, followed by Team Tapioca with nine frags. Team Pudim, despite its early elimination, finished third with eight eliminations.

The second match was won by Team Chimarrao with a whopping 12 frags on the desert map Kalahari. Early on in the match, Team Tapioca eliminated five players to the lobby.

Team Pastel won with five eliminations in the third match on Purgatory. It was Team Pudim who topped the points table with 12 frags, while Team Tapioca displayed their consistency once again with a third-place finish.

Team Sancocho had 42 points after the third match in the overall points table. Team Tapioca and Team Pudim were second and third with 41 and 39 points, respectively.

The fourth match was won by Team Chimarrao with 12 kills, followed by Team Pudim with 11 eliminations.

It took ten frags for Acai to win the fifth match. With seven frags, Team Pastel finished second, followed by Team Chimarrao with six eliminations.

In the final match of the day, Team Chimarrao prevailed once again thanks to 11 frags, which resulted in their team winning the title. With five frags, Team Alfajor secured second place.

Free Fire All Stars Americas Battle Royale overall standings

Overall Points table of the FFAS Americas 2021Battle Royale:

1. Team Chimarrao- 94 points

2. Team Pudim- 74 points

3. Team Sancocho- 57 points

4. Team Pastel- 55 points

5. Team Acai- 54 points

6. Team Tapioca- 48 points

7. Team Hotdog- 45 points

8. Team Taco- 41 points

9. Team Acaraje- 34 points

10. Team Alfajor- 34 points

11. Team Asado- 34 points

12. Team Burger- 15 points

