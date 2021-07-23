Techno Gamerz’ Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Free Fire has left an indelible mark on the mobile segment, becoming one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre. Because of its mass audience on platforms such as YouTube, streaming, content creation, and more have risen to prominence.

Ujjwal Chaurasia is one of the most recognizable names in the Indian community. The gaming content creator, also known as Techno Gamerz, is known for making videos around GTA 5, Minecraft, and more games. Several of his videos have also been related to Garena Free Fire.

Techno Gamerz’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 786974995, and his stats as of July 23rd are as follows:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz has 361 squad games to his name and has managed to secure 39 victories, converting to a win percentage of 10.80%. He has collected a total of 604 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The streamer has played 454 duo matches and has a win tally of 38, retaining a win ratio of 8.37%. At a K/D ratio of 1.89, he has 786 frags.

Ujjwal has contested in 289 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 16, making his win rate 5.53%. In the process, he has bagged 546 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has not played any ranked matches in the ongoing season.

Clash Squad - Career

Clash Squad - Career stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has participated in 225 Clash Squad matches and has come out on top on 96 occasions at a win rate of 42.67%. He has a KDA of 2.08 with 918 kills.

Note: The stats used in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Techno Gamerz plays more games in Free Fire.

Techno Gamerz’s monthly income

Monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, Techno Gamerz’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is between $67.4K and $1.1 million.

Discord link

His Discord server (Image via Discord)

Players can use this link to join the Discord server of Techno Gamerz.

YouTube channel

As mentioned above, Ujjwal Chaurasia creates videos related to a variety of games. He runs two different channels, Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal, and has 18.7 million and 5.72 million subscribers.

Also, they have 4.032 billion views and 498.69 million views combined, respectively.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer