Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income and stats in August 2021

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is an Indian gaming content creator known for his Free Fire videos on YouTube. He also makes videos related to games like Minecraft and GTA 5.

This article takes a look at Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire stats and other information.

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID is 786974995. As mentioned above, his real name is Ujjwal Chaurasia.

Lifetime stats

Techno Gamerz' lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz has competed in 361 squad games in Free Fire and has recorded 39 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 10.80%. He killed 604 opponents in this mode, making his K/D ratio 1.88.

The YouTuber has also played 454 duo matches and has won on 38 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.37%. He racked up 786 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.89 in this mode.

Techno Gamerz has featured in 289 solo games and has 16 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5.53%. He has 546 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

Techno Gamerz hasn't played any ranked matches in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz hasn’t played any ranked matches this season.

Clash Squad - Career

Techno Gamerz has maintained incredible stats in Clash Squad (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz has competed in 225 squad matches and has triumphed in 96 of them, making his win rate 42.67%. With 918 kills to his name, he has a KDA of 2.08 in this mode.

Techno Gamerz’s monthly income

Techno Gamerz’s monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Techno Gamerz’s estimated monthly income from YouTube is between $61.4K and $982.3K.

Techno Gamerz’s YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Ujjwal Chaurasia creates gaming content around a variety of titles. He runs two YouTube channels called “Techno Gamerz” and “Ujjwal.”

The Techno Gamerz channel has 19.6 million subscribers, while the Ujjwal channel has 5.98 million subscribers.

Note: Techno Gamerz's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more games.

