Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

The growth in popularity of Free Fire on the Indian subcontinent has helped content creators like Tonde Gamer by providing wider exposure and audience. Sarju Gamer is regarded as a successful YouTuber, with his channel boasting 5.93 million subscribers.

The player is well-known for his incredible gameplay even though he plays on PC, often accompanied by humorous commentary. His content also includes a fair bit of different challenges, and Sarju periodically uploads content related to the many new events that have been added to the game.

What is Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID?

Tonde Gamer uses the following ID in Free Fire MAX 282951914. He has reached Heroic Ter in the BR-Ranked mode and accomplished Master in the CS-Ranked mode. Sarju has attained the following numbers:

Lifetime stats

The content creator has acquired 88k frags in the squad matches alone (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has managed to rake in 400 victories to himself in 4717 solo games, converting to a win rate of 8.47%. With 8760 eliminations, he retains a kill-to-death ratio of 2.03.

He has acquired 1487 Booyah in 7107 duo matches, approximating a win ratio of 20.92%. The YouTuber has accumulated 27645 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.92.

Finally, the Nepali star has played 19817 squad games, working his way to victory 9047 times, acquiring a win percentage of 45.65%. He has also chalked up 88444 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 8.21.

Ranked stats

He has the highest K/D ratio in the squad games (Image via Garena)

He has played and won one of the four ranked solo games this season, ensuring a win rate of 25%. Sarju Giri has taken down 16 opponents, leading him to a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Tonde Gamer has participated in 13 duo matches while securing a first place on two occasions, recording a 15.38%-win ratio. The player also notched 69 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.27.

The content creator has 73 appearances in this Free Fire MAX ranked season, while his team has remained undefeated 24 times, corresponding to a win rate of 32.87%. He averages 7.37 kills per death, with 361 kills to his profile.

Note: The player's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 3 July 2022. This will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

His estimated monthly earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer's anticipated monthly earnings range between $8K to $127.7K. The earnings for the entire year are said to be around $95.8K to $1.5M.

YouTube channel

Sarju Giri started his YouTube channel in February 2019 and soon emerged as a popular name in the community. He acquired his first million subscribers in mid-2020 and is now closing in on the five million subscriber mark.

The YouTuber has gone to great lengths and posted close to 1400 videos that have amassed over 1.1 billion views. In addition, he has been gaining huge numbers every month, earning 120k subscribers and 31.94 million video views over the previous 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far