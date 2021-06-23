Top 3 reasons why Spirit Fox is one of the best pets in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire provides a variety of pets that make excellent in-game pairs for the characters. Alongside the characters, these pets also possess unique abilities that greatly aid players on the virtual battlefield.

When these pets are partnered with a character, players can effectively use their skills to improve gameplay.

Spirit Fox is one of Free Fire's most underestimated pets. It has a unique ability that has the potential to help players significantly. Therefore, this article will explain some of the major reasons why Spirit Fox is one of the best pets in Free Fire.

Notable reasons why Spirit Fox is one of the best Free Fire pets

1) Spirit Fox's healing ability

Spirit Fox has a potent skill in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox possesses the skill, Well Fed. When utilizing a health pack at its base level (level 1), the ability can recover 4-additional HP.

Spirit Fox will recover an additional 10 HP while using a health pack when maxed to pet level 7 and skill level 3.

2) Best for aggressive players

Spirit Fox offers a significant HP advantage to players (Image via Death raider Gaming/YouTube)

Spirit Fox is an excellent pet for aggressive players who enjoy fighting and pushing ranks. It can aid these players in gaining more HP while using health packs. Spirit Fox aids in attacking opponents much quicker during fights, as their HP level would fill up faster than their opponents.

3) Best for Ranked mode matches

Spirit Fox is an excellent option for both passive and aggressive players (Image via Death raider Gaming/YouTube)

Spirit Fox recovers HP during combat. It is best-suited to Ranked mode matches, as both passive and aggressive players can use Fox's skills to gain extra HP.

In several situations, players get stuck in the blue zone, and it becomes challenging to get back to the safe zone while needing to frequently use health kits. Fox's ability will add a slight boost to the HP every time the player uses a health kit. Hence, players can reach the safe zone faster, thereby increasing their chances of survival.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Reader's opinion may vary.

