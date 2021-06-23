5 best character abilities to get easy Booyah in Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

Characters are one of the most remarkable features of Free Fire since they have unique abilities that are beneficial on the battleground. After the OB28 update, there are 40 characters in the game.

Clash Squad is a popular arcade mode in which two teams compete in a series of fights. The squad winning the most number of rounds wins the match.

Players can play this mode using any characters, but choosing the best one helps them be more efficient on the ground to get an easy Booyah.

This article dives into the most potent characters' ability to help players get Booyahs in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7 has a diverse cast of characters

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability. At its initial level, this ability produces a 5m aura that enhances the ally's movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Alok's abilities increase with the increase in the levels. As a result, he's a perfect fit for both passive and aggressive players.

2) Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability is Camouflage, which at its base level transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds, with a 300-second cooldown.

When the player fights, the transformation stops. The cooldown period resets when an opponent gets killed.

Wukong's abilities improve as he levels up. As a result, he is an excellent choice for close-range combats.

3) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler possesses the active ability called Riptide Rhythm. It generates a sonic wave that destroys 5-gloo walls inside 50 meters at its most basic level. Every gloo wall deployed boosts HP recovery by 4 points. It has a 60-second cooldown.

Skyler's abilities improve as he advances through the skill levels. As a result, Skyler is an excellent choice for aggressive players.

4) Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter is Xayne's active skill. This ability, at its most basic level, provides players 80 HP for a limited time. It also enhances gloo wall and shield damage by 40%. The result lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150-second.

Xayne's active ability improves as she levels up. Additionally, her skill is beneficial while rushing on opponents.

5) Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's passive ability is called Bushido. At its default level, this ability increases the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5 % for every 10% loss in total HP.

Hayato's skills improve as he advances. He's an excellent choice for aggressive players, as he deals extra damage to the enemy.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal choice. Picking one over the other is entirely based on a an individual's playing style.

