Top 3 stylish Garena Free Fire rare emotes (And 3 that are not)

Garena has added new collectibles via several in-game events in Free Fire ever since its launch. The items that one can find in the game vary from being skins, Gloo Walls, characters, outfits, loadout accessories (Resupply Map, Bonfire, etc.), and many more.

Emotes are among the in-game items that boast coveted status in Free Fire. Almost every player wants to procure the most stylish emotes and avoid spending diamonds on not-so-cool collectibles.

The following section will list three of the most stylish emotes while also revealing the three that are not.

Disclaimer: The game is banned in India. Readers from the region are advised to avoid downloading/playing it.

Garena Free Fire: Three rare emotes that are the most stylish in the game

3) Make it Rain

'Make it Rain' is among the rarest emotes in the game available for a short period during September 2020. The Money Heist-themed emote features the character throwing a stack of notes that appears like a shower of money in the air.

2) Obliteration

OP Man collaboration brought Obliteration emote via an in-game top-up event in January 2021. The animation showcases some of the impressive special effects as the character executes a might punch.

1) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne is among the most popular emotes in the game, having been introduced via a special top-up event in 2019. The animation had the character sitting on a golden throne that appeared out of nowhere. The top-up event was a part of the promotional campaign for the Free Fire World Cup series.

Three rare emotes that are not so great

3) I heart you

First seen during the "Mother's Day Top Up" event in May 2020, 'I heart you' is among the rarest emotes that don't boast any stylish animation. The character draws an animated heart with their fingers and doesn't do anything stylishly.

2) Bon Appetit

There was a time when Salt Bae was a viral sensation, and everyone was copying his style. Garena also introduced an emote replicating his style via the Elite Pass Season 23. However, with time, they became irrelevant, and so did the 'Bon Appetit' emote.

1) Let's Go!

'Let's Go!' emote is among the useless collectibles in Free Fire due to its animation. The legendary emote shows character shouting like a cheerleader or a fan while holding two sticks. 'Let's Go!' was a 450K live watching reward given in November 2020 during the then ongoing FFCS.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

