Top 3 upcoming mobile games to look forward to after Free Fire ban

It has been a few days since the revelation of Free Fire's ban, and the game's servers are still online for players on specific networks. Many players have shifted to Free Fire MAX as it was not included on the list of banned applications and is also available for download on the Google Play Store.

After the game was banned, there was a significant void in the Indian mobile gaming market, with many gamers keen to check out other titles. Listed below are a few titles that gamers should keep an eye out for in the near future after the recent Free Fire ban.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Games that players can look out for after Free Fire's ban

3) Battlefield Mobile

Battlefield, a prominent video game franchise developed by Electronic Arts, will now be accessible on mobile devices with the entry of Battlefield Mobile. Users may now pre-register to be considered for the test. However, the final date has not been confirmed.

The upcoming game is expected to feature multiple modes along with several exciting features and a vast array of weaponry to incorporate. Nonetheless, it would be quite interesting to see how it will compete against the other titles on the platform. Furthermore, players can also expect many changes as this is just an Alpha version, and there will be several improvements.

2) Apex Mobile

Although Apex Mobile is still in the testing phase, it has piqued players' curiosity since its first announcement. Throughout a series of tests in 2021, players have had a sneak peek into the gameplay experience.

The developers have previously announced the game's soft launch in a limited number of regions. New leaks indicate that players will soon get an official release date and teaser in the coming few months.

It will definitely provide a unique experience to the existing mobile battle royale audience, with elements like legends (playable characters), each having strengths and abilities along with action-filled matches of 60 players.

1) BGMI Lite (Not announced yet)

Gamers are waiting for any news on BGMI Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the introduction of PUBG Mobile in India in a whole new avatar, BGMI, users have expressed a desire for an even more streamlined version of the game. It has become one of the most conversed topics in the community, but there has been no official announcement yet.

However, the only development on this front is of the poll held on BGMI's official Discord server, where gamers were asked to submit the reason why they wanted a toned-down version. Several other influencers, including Ghatak, Maxtern, and more, have hinted at its possible release.

If the game is released, it will definitely get back to many players who cannot enjoy BGMI due to their devices. As is the case with BGMI and PUBG Mobile, if and when the streamlined version is published, players may anticipate comparable features to those found in PUBG Mobile Lite, including components such as Winner Pass.

Edited by Shaheen Banu