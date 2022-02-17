How to pre-register for Battlefield Mobile beta test

Battlefield Mobile is finally ready for beta testing and pre-registration for the game has already gone live today. The final date for beta testing to begin is yet to be disclosed, but players can still pre-register themselves on the Google Play Store to get a chance at an early look into Battlefield's first mobile venture.

According to official sources, the beta test server will have limited capacity and therefore, any player who signs up for pre-registration might not get a chance to play the first beta test that will start soon. However, multiple beta tests are expected to take place before the global release of the game.

Industrial Toys @IndustrialToys Quick pre-holiday checkin, friends. Work on BFMobile continues full-steam ahead and the team is growing steadily. There will be other tests, and we’ll be sharing more info and images as things firm up. Wishing all a festive holiday season and happy new year! #Battlefield Quick pre-holiday checkin, friends. Work on BFMobile continues full-steam ahead and the team is growing steadily. There will be other tests, and we’ll be sharing more info and images as things firm up. Wishing all a festive holiday season and happy new year! #Battlefield

With Industrial Toys being the studio behind the project, Battlefield Mobile (BFMobile) will be published by Electronic Arts for its global release and the first alpha test for the title was done back in 2021. Previous server tests have already taken place in the Philippines and Indonesia, while the new beta test is expected to start later this month.

Pre-register for Battlefield Mobile via Google Play Store

Players excited for the release of BFMobile can pre-register and try their luck to get early access to the beta test server that is expected to go online later this month.

Multiple new gameplay features are expected to be added to this new beta server, including a U.A.V feature that helps players spot enemies quickly on the map.

Pre-register for BFMobile from Google Play Store today and wait for the beta test to go live (Screengrab via Google)

To pre-register, simply head to the Google Play Store on Android devices and search for Battlefield Mobile. If the region is supported for the beta test, players will get a Pre-register button beside the title which they can click and wait for further instructions to enter the beta server. Players can also click this link to head directly to the site for pre-registration.

BFMobile is expected to be released sometime later this year globally. Unfortunately, any progress made by players participating in the beta tests will be deleted before the launch of the full version.

