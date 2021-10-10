Top 5 cheapest Free Fire MAX characters

Free Fire Max brings an overhauled visual experience to the table while preserving the same gameplay experience. The standalone application was released just a few days back and has become a fan favorite.

Since only the visuals have changed, the characters are still essential aspects of the title due to their exceptional abilities. Regularly, players can purchase characters from the store by utilizing diamonds as well as gold.

Cheapest characters in Free Fire Max

Here is the list of cheapest characters in Free Fire Max

5) Olivia

Olivia is one of the oldest characters in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 2000 gold or 199 diamonds.

Ability: Healing Touch (Passive).

Healing Touch is a passive ability that comes into effect as players revive their teammates. Teammates will be revived with an additional 30 HP at the initial level. Gradually, the extra health points increase to 70.

4) Nikita

The reload speed of SMGs is increased by 24% (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 2000 gold or 199 diamonds.

Ability: Firearms Expert (Passive).

Firearms Expert ability is only restricted to SMG or Submachine guns. When users have equipped Nikita’s ability, the speed of reloading the SGMs will be increased by 4%. Subsequently, at the level of 6%, the reload speed is buffed by 24%.

3) Ford

Iron Will will reduce the damage outside the safe zone by 24% (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 2000 gold or 199 diamonds.

Ability: Iron Will (Passive).

Iron Will is an excellent option for players in the battle royale mode as the ability reduces the damage by 4% when players are outside the safe zone. At the highest level, the damage reduction is 24%, providing them with more time to rotate in the safe area.

2) Andrew

Players can purchase Andrew for 2000 gold (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 2000 gold or 199 diamonds.

Ability: Armor Specialist (Passive).

Like every other ability on this list, Armor Specialist ability is also a passive one, and when users equip it, the vest durability loss will decrease by 2% at level 1. As the character progresses, the durability loss is reduced by 12%.

1) Kelly

Kelly's ability is called Dash (Image via Free Fire Max)

Price: 2000 gold or 199 diamonds.

Also Read

Ability: Dash

Kelly is widely used in character combinations due to its Dash ability. It increases the sprinting speed of the players by 1%. Gradually, with the rise in the ability, the rate is boosted by 6%.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar