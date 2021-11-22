Top 5 emotes in Free Fire after Booyah Day event

Ever since the introduction of the emotes in Garena Free Fire, their popularity has grown within the game's community. The majority of players who can afford to spend diamonds on in-game items wait for the arrival of new emotes with every special event.

Most such events bring something new to Free Fire, including emotes. The latest Booyah Day festival of events has also introduced a new legendary emote, "Dribble King", which was also teased in its trailer.

Garena Free Fire: Five awesome emotes after Booyah Day

1) Mythos Four

Mythos Four (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"The might of the Mythos Four"

Introduced in the Emote Party 2021, Mythos Four is among the most glorious emotes in Free Fire due to its highly unique special effects.

The VFX features the in-game character using a sword to crack rock. After it shatters into pieces, four mythical holograms emerge.

2) Ground Punch

Ground Punch (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Is that an earthquake?"

Ground Punch is another emote that Garena launched via the Emote Party 2021. It boasts some pretty brilliant special effects that show the in-game character charging up with power.

After reaching the saturation point of the charge, the character unleashes a mighty punch to the ground. It generates an electrifying effect with a purplish Cobra VFX.

3) Make It Rain

Make It Rain (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Rub it in your opponent's face!"

Garena has had various collaborations in the past, and Money Heist was one of the best because it brought a plethora of items to Free Fire. The Make It Rain emote was among the items that made their way to the game, courtesy of the infamous collaboration.

The emote's animation shows the character taking out a cash bundle and making a Chinese fan (shan) out of it. The character then proceeds to throw the cash notes in the air as if it was raining money.

2) Tea Time

Tea Time emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Relax after some head shots."

Being a fan-favorite emote in Free Fire, Tea Time is among the best animations in the game.

It boasts a great VFX, and its animation shows the emergence of a blue chair and table. The in-game character then takes a seat and sips the tea.

5) Dribble King

Dribble King (Image via CHALTI GAMING/YouTube)

Description:

"Basketball is life-changing"

Dribble King was introduced through the Booyah Day top-up event that required players to purchase 500 diamonds. After the 500-diamond top-up, they could claim the latest legendary emote in Free Fire.

The animation of Dribble King features the character showing off their basketball dribbling skills by constantly bouncing the ball.

The emote is not available in the game right now, but players can have a look at the calendar of Booyah Day to know more about the upcoming events:

Readers can also check out more details about the upcoming events here.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer